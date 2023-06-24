Celtics Trade Marcus Smart, Acquire Kristaps Porzingis

On a special live episode of The Garden Report Podcast, our hosts Bobby Manning and John Zannis dissect the recent trade sends Kristaps Porzingis to thee Boston Celtics while Marcus Smart departs for the Memphis Grizzlies.

They delve deep into the details of the trade, considering the possible repercussions of Porzingis’s $36M player option on the Celtics’ cap space and analyzing how his unique skill set might affect the team in the coming season. Boston has welcomed not just Porzingis but also the No. 25 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and a top-4 protected first-round pick in 2024 from the Golden State Warriors.

In the multi-faceted trade, the Washington Wizards have acquired Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the No. 35 pick in the 2023 Draft, while Marcus Smart has embarked on a new journey with the Memphis Grizzlies.

As the hosts bid a nostalgic farewell to Marcus Smart, they reflect on his remarkable tenure with the Celtics. With accolades such as the Defensive Player of the Year, three-time All-Defense, and nine consecutive playoff appearances, including five in the Eastern Conference Finals, Smart’s impact has been significant.

Trending Celtics Assistant Coach Hires a Success but now Joe Mazzulla Must Grow

Join Bobby and John as they navigate through this pivotal trade and discuss its potential impacts on the future of the Celtics and Marcus Smart.

Our podcasts are sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a risk-free bet of up to $1000 when you visit FanDuel! (Check the website for terms and conditions.)

Factor, America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit. Fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door. Visit Factor to get 50% off your first box!

Athletic Greens, providing a FREE 1-year supply of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase! Visit Athletic Greens for this special offer.