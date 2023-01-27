Celtics Trade on the Horizon + Kyrie Irving Seek Contract Extension

According to a new report, the Celtics are currently active in the trade market, seeking a backup center; Max & Josue react. Also, according to Chris Haynes’ recent report, Kyrie Irving’s seeking a new deal.

How will Brooklyn proceed? And we respond to Shannon Sharpe’s apology.

