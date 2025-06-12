Celtics Trade Options, Jaylen Brown’s Surgery & NBA Finals Reaction | Garden Report

On this episode of The Garden Report, Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis react to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Thunder and Pacers, break down the latest update on Jaylen Brown’s knee surgery, and discuss how it could impact the Celtics’ offseason plans. The panel also dives into the latest trade rumors surrounding the team and what moves Brad Stevens might consider this summer.
