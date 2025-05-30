Celtics Trade Rumors, Giannis Trade & Nightmare NBA Finals | Garden Report

John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report following Knicks vs. Pacers to break down the latest Celtics trade rumors and offseason buzz.

They discuss potential moves involving Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown, whether a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo makes sense, and share insight from Noa’s recent convo with Brown at the 741 Pop-Up.

The group also dives into Jayson Tatum’s offseason, Joe Mazzulla’s media approach, and whether Boston can learn anything from the Pacers or Thunder.

“I just think that they have enough talented players on this team that they’re going to try to keep this team to be as competitive as possible.”@NoaDalzell, @John_Zannis, @Jimmy_Toscano & @RealBobManning are LIVE right now talking Celtics offseason: https://t.co/QQVGzUtVQO pic.twitter.com/VCY4sAh3tL — Garden Report: Celtics Postgame Show (@TheGardenReport) May 30, 2025

🕒 EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 – The Garden Report is back!

2:55 – What moves should Celtics explore this offseason?

44:10 – Jrue Holiday Trade Rumors

1:01:48 – Noa’s convo with Jaylen Brown at 741 Pop-Up

1:04:30 – Brown on surgery, spending time in Boston

1:06:30 – Jaylen trade talk (ZANNIS WARNING)

1:13:41 – Noa messes up the BROLL

1:15:15 – Superchat shoutouts

1:18:35 – How will Jayson Tatum return?

1:27:35 – Bobby wants Joe Mazzulla here

1:29:30 – How will Joe Mazzulla treat the media next year?

1:31:10 – Can Celtics trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

1:37:25 – New York Celebs at Game and Where are the Boston Celebs?

1:40:14 – Is Pacers vs Thunder Finals NIGHTMARE SCENARIO for NBA?

1:50:55 – Lessons from Indy and OKC

