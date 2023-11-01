The Celtics Impressive Start: Better Than Expected?

The 2023-24 Boston Celtics have taken the NBA by storm, sweeping the opening week with a 3-0 record. Could it be that this team is exceeding all expectations? Are the Celtics on a trajectory to claim the mantle of the NBA’s top team this season? Dive deep into these questions and more as Max and Josue dissect the team’s scintillating start on the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast! Don’t miss their insightful commentary and analysis.

Timeline:

0:00 Celtics beat Heat in opener

4:45 Celtics have OPTIONS

9:20 Holiday and Porzingis impressions

16:15 Celtics start strong

Visit https://Indeed.com/MAXWELL to start hiring now! Indeed knows when you’re growing your own business, you have to make every dollar count. That’s why with Indeed, you only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements. Need to hire? You need Indeed! Get a $75 job credit!

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering parter of the CLNS Media NetworkRight now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First onlinereal money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. Especially since CLNS Media listeners get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Visit https://factormeals.com/NEWSFEED50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.