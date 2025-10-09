Celtics Unleash Pace Attack and Depth on Grizzlies to Start Preseason

The Celtics’ preseason opener featured surprises — Xavier Tillman Sr. and Chris Boucher starting, Tillman throwing down a transition alley-oop dunk, Josh Minott providing effective energy and Hugo González playing poised minutes off the bench in his Boston debut. Sure things played out too, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White dominating their minutes as the Celtics built a 20-point advantage by halftime and showcased a faster offense and more aggressive defense they teased throughout training camp.

Brown scored 20 points before halftime and White dished nine assists while Boston navigated rebounding issues on defense by crashing their wings and player bigger at times. Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons and Neemias Queta sat, giving Jordan Walsh, Minott and Gonzalez extended run alongside Luka Garza, who played in sync with the team’s screening game. The Celtics posted 121 points, shot 49% FG (39.3% 3PT) in the first half and rolled to an 18-point win over a Memphis team missing eight rotation players. A strong started with a needed caveat.

The defense took time to turn up the heat and force turnovers, but a wing-heavy lineup with Boucher at center into the second quarter ramped up their passing lane, on-ball and inside activity. On offense, despite a high-paced approach, Boston didn’t turn the ball over until one minute into the second quarter, when Memphis stole the ball back from Gonzalez after he blocked Jaylen Wells. The Celtics’ first live ball turnover didn’t occur until nine minutes into the second.

Garza and Minott both began their first stints with the Celtics grabbing offensive rebounds, while Garza got involved in one of the team’s many off-ball actions in the win. Boston started shooting 9-for-15 from the field with 50-60% of their field goal attempts coming behind the line. The one part of their offense unlikely to change.

Defensively, Tillman mostly manned the middle while switching onto the perimeter occasionally. Boucher slid over to center to start the second quarter and alongside González, Minott, White and Baylor Scheierman led the Celtics’ most disruptive stretch on that end. González blocked two shots in his first minute before Boucher sprinted back in transition to deflect a Grizzlies outlet pass and send Minott on the run the other way to feed González his first preseason points. Boston already led by 20 points early in the second.

Sam Hauser, who started on the wing next to White and Brown, stepped into a passing lane for the first time after the Celtics only generated two turnovers in the first quarter. He flashed some prowess making plays on the move on offense, while Brown and Garza worked an effective pick-and-roll later in the second. Garza’s positioning on screens showcased his extensive work throughout the summer acclimating to Boston’s system. He got busy off-ball, as did Minott, who slipped into a reverse jam and Scheierman, who also cut to the rim after slipping out of a screen away from the ball. The offense added some layers that proved effective and fun to watch even as the offense’s efficiency slid into the second half with play-makers missing.

The Celtics also stood up for themselves and each other through some tense moments. Boucher defended González after his first block and tie-up. Brown shoved Vince Williams Jr. after the Grizzlies wing pull his arm on a take foul. The pair received offsetting technicals and Brown stayed in the game, finishing with 21 points in 20 minutes on 6-for-13 shooting. White (16), Scheierman (13), Boucher (11) and Garza (10) joined him in double-figures.

Rebounding became the greatest challenge of the night. The Grizzlies grabbed eight first half offensive rebounds over them and finished with 13, albeit allowing more the other way (16) to Boston. The Celtics pulled close (65-60) on the final rebounding total, but between that and sending Memphis to the free throw line 42 times could’ve seen their margin for error slim against a more capable opposing lineup. Boston separated itself in the turnover and shot total departments.

Walsh left the game in the second quarter with left adductor tightness that drew Minott and González more minutes into the second half. They combined for 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks as the Celtics’ defensive wings. González slid over to play some point early in the half while Scheierman took over in the fourth to mixed results. Ron Harper Jr. appeared first from the two-way and camp invite cast and shot 1-for-4 from three.

The Celtics continue their preseason slate on Friday as they’ll likely continue staggering rest among their regulars.