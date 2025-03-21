Now that the Celtics are under a new ownership group, is a new arena to follow?

Not likely according to team governor Wyc Grousbeck.

Appearing on WEEI Sports radio Grousbeck was asked whether the new ownership group led by Bill Chisolm will be looking to build a new basketball only arena instead of continuing to lease the TD Garden from Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

“That’s probably not something I’m even going to get into today, but I will say this: we have a long-term partnership and friendship going back with the Jacobs now 22 years,” Grousbeck said on the Greg Hill Show Friday. “It’s been really quite something, and we’ve risen this team to close to the top of the league, like in the top three or four of the whole league, in terms of revenues, based on that lease and that building, because of our fans and because of our team.”

Wyc Grousbeck: "Honestly, there is room for one arena in Boston. Not two." pic.twitter.com/dtEiazVQlG — Justin Turpin (@JustinmTurpin) March 21, 2025

Grousbeck did say that if the Celtics would look to move on from or revamp the existing Boson Garden they would likely look to do it in collaboration with the Bruins rather than try to build something of their own.

“It’s not broken over there, and we have a great partnership with the Jacobs. Honestly, there’s room for one arena in Boston, not two. Because you need to have concerts and events to fill out the bill. And if we ever talked to the Jacobs, we all decided to renovate the Garden very seriously – there have been huge, hundreds of millions of dollars of renovations. But if we ever decide to do anything, I’m sure we’d do it together and have both teams playing there.”

Chisholm was also asked about the possibility of seeking a new home, much in the same way Clippers owner Steve Ballmer did when he bought the Clipper and decoupled from the Lakers at Staples, now Vrypto.com Arena.

“No, I really haven’t put much thought into that,” Chisholm said about looking to build a new arena. “I mean, there have been a lot of banners raised in that location that the Celtics are in right now. So that’s a pretty important part of the history. We’ll get to thinking about that. But it’s also a decision that’s down the road.”

It was announced Thursday morning that a group led by Chisholm had agreed to purchase the Celtics for a record $6.1 billion. Grousbeck will remain as the Celtics governor for the next three years until part 2 of the sale is completed in 2028.

The Celtics have played at TD Garden since 1995, sharing the building with the Bruins just as they did at the old Boston Garden.