Celtics vs Bucks NBA Playoffs Series Preview

The Celtics and Bucks begin their second-round series on Sunday at 1 p.m. and Milwaukee is preparing to play without Khris Middleton.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives on Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

BOSTON — The Celtics officially began their preparation for the Bucks on Thursday after Milwaukee clinched their series on Wednesday over the Bulls. Ime Udoka and Jayson Tatum previewed a more physical series, with two teams familiar between former coaching teammates Mike Budenholzer and Ime Udoka, Udoka’s experience vs the Bucks with the Nets in last year’s, playoffs, Ben Sullivan who worked on the Bucks staff last year, and Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart seasoned by many meetings opposite of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Bobby Manning reports on the Celtics’ second practice before Game 1 on Sunday, with a special cameo from Marcus Smart outside the Boston practice facility.

