Celtics vs Cavaliers Second Round Playoff Preview and Predictions

The Cavaliers defeated the Magic in Game 7 of the east quarterfinals on Sunday to advance to the second round, where they’ll meet the Celtics beginning with Game 1 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Boston.

Health looms large to begin the series with Kristaps Porziņģis’ status for the entirety of the second round up in the air following a Game 4 calf strain six days ago. Cavs center Jarrett Allen missed the final three games of the first round with a rib injury, Dean Wade (knee) sat out all seven games and remains out indefinitely. Donovan Mitchell played well through a nagging knee ailment in spurts, but it visibly bothered him again late in Game 6.

The Celtics beat Cleveland in 2-of-3 meetings decided by an average of 5.7 points. The first two games came over three December days in Boston with Evan Mobley out. Porziņģis edged out Max Strus 21-17 in the first while Darius Garland and Mitchell out-dueled Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 55-50. Derrick White and Jrue Holiday added 28 points to reach 120. In Game 2, Brown and Tatum reached 49, Holiday and White combined for 29, while Garland and Mitchell combined for 50. Caris LeVert scored 26 off the bench, but Strus, Wade and Allen struggled.

Nearly three months later, with the top of the east clinched, the Celtics received 71 points from their top three scorers and built a 22-point fourth quarter lead with Mitchell out before Wade shot 7-for-7 in the fourth, including five threes, to come back and win. His put-back dunk became the game-winner before Tatum missed a mid-range jumper trailing by one at the buzzer. Those games followed a highly-contested 2023 series between the two teams, which Cleveland won by taking three games in overtime, including the infamous Grant Williams imma make both game.

The Cavaliers’ top-ranked defense, beating out Boston for No. 1, allowed them to scrap out those wins one year ago. Injuries in large part dropped their defense to seventh and their offense from eighth to 16th. Mitchell, Mobley and Garland all played fewer than 60 games. Tristan Thompson, who returned last summer to play some depth center minutes, received a 25-game drug suspension. Ty Jerome, who played two games after arriving alongside Strus and Georges Niang in a busy offseason, went down for the year with a severe ankle injury. Buyout addition Marcus Morris started for them in Game 6 on Friday with Allen out, their depth shallowing.

Mitchell’s 50 points in that close loss showed why he’s the most dangerous player who participated in that first round series, having a strong enough season to receive All-NBA consideration if he appeared in enough games. He and Garland battled inefficiency throughout 2023-24 though, Mitchell falling to 33% on pull-up threes into the playoffs after only managing 35% while taking the fourth-most per game in the NBA this season. Garland improved from deep into round one (41.9% 3PT) after finishing the regular season 44.6% from the field.

They become the Cavs’ chief vulnerability against the matchup-hunting Celtics. Opponents shot 47.5% when guarded by Mitchell and 50.6% going at Garland this year. Mitchell held his own against the Celtics in the two losses he played in (40.9%) while Garland’s defensive struggles (50.0%) continued, but Boston had the most success attacking Allen, taking 57 shots across the three games inside and converting 57.9%. Mobley’s defense became the equalizer, limiting the Celtics’ players to 38.9% shooting when he guarded them.

Mobley has long struggled against the Celtics offensively, though, a non-shooting four that Boston could stash a smaller defender on if Allen is available or take out with Al Horford. Mobley is a career 49.4% shooter against Boston (54.4% FG career), scoring 2.0 points per game fewer than his career average. He has shot 4-for-11 against Horford in their individual matchups, and through the first four games of round one, he fell to 46.0% FG.

As for Boston’s offensive players, Tatum struggled at 38.7% from the field while Brown managed 49.1%. They both finished 35% from three. Holiday thrived, shooting 59.3% (42.9% 3PT) and White converted 50% of his threes. Sam Hauser shot 7-for-10 from three. Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Payton Pritchard shot poorly from the field. Boston shot 45.8% FG, 39.0% 3PT and attempted 19.3 free throws per game, scoring 7.3 points per game fewer than their season average. Cleveland averaged 108.3 PPG, shooting 46.4% FG and 41.7% 3PT (12.3 FTA).

Other matchup notes…