Celtics vs Heat Eastern Conference Finals Preview

MIAMI — The Celtics and Heat begin their series with Game 1 tonight at 8:30 in Miami with Marcus Smart, Kyle Lowry, Robert Williams and others all nursing injuries. Those availabilities all make this series hard to predict, with the 2020 east finals fresh in everyone’s mind where Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo stunned a younger Celtics team. Al Horford returned, Kemba Walker shipped out and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have both improved, along with Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

That should give the Celtics the edge though, Bobby Manning says live in Miami, tentatively picking the Celtics in six if they’re healthy.