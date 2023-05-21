Celtics vs Heat Game 3 Preview Live from Miami!

MIAMI, FL — CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon report LIVE from Miami ahead of Boston’s must-win game 3 vs the Miami Heat.

Boston’s late game execution hurt them in Game 2 allowing Miami to go on a 34-16 run as they snatched a 2-0 series lead.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites for Game 3. Will Boston win and what adjustments can Joe Mazzulla make? Bobby and Josue discuss.

