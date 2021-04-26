Celtics vs Hornets Recap: Sloppy Play Results in Blowout Loss to Hornets

The Celtics got run off the floor by the undermanned Hornets 125-104 for their 2nd straight loss.

THE BREAKDOWN

The Celtics were blown out in their second loss in a row on Sunday to the Hornets 125-104. This marks the first win for the Hornets against the Celtics since acquiring Kemba Walker prior to the 2019-2020 season.

The Hornets raced out to a 26-12 lead to start the game and never let up. Turnovers continued to be a problem for the Celtics as Jayson Tatum turned the ball over 5 times for the second game in a row.

TURNING POINT

Just 2 minutes into the first quarter, Terry Rozier sparked an 8 point run for the Hornets that the Celtics never recovered from. Rozier first found Devonte’ Graham for a 3, then stole a lazy pass from Tatum in the backcourt for an easy layup, and finally assisted Cody Martin for another 3 pointer.

Rozier punched the Celtics in the mouth and the Hornets never let up the entire game.

STUDS AND DUDS

STUDS:

Terry Rozier: In his first win over his former team, Rozier led the young Hornets squad with a double-double. His presence and attitude rubbed off on his teammates which helped them score efficiently and harass the Celtics on defense.

Miles Bridges: Bridges continued his hot streak from three, going 4-8 with 20 points. His physicality and aggressiveness is what allows the Hornets to play small ball lineups successfully.

P.J. Washington: The sophomore from Kentucky is thriving as the small ball center for the Hornets. Washington put up 20 points and 12 rebounds along with shooting 4-6 from three.

DUDS:

Jayson Tatum: Two days after scoring 38 points, Tatum’s head was not in the game at all. His lazy pass to Rozier, that was the turning point for the game, was the first of 5 turnovers.

Evan Fournier: In 20 minutes of playing time, Fournier missed all 3 shots he took and continued his streak of 0 made field goals since recovering from COVID .

SO THAT HAPPENED…

After another turnover by the Celtics at the end of the 3rd quarter, Bridges beat the buzzer with a three from Steph Curry range. Tough for Celtics fans but its hard to hate the Hornets play-by-play man with the call.

Eric Collins was loving Miles Bridges' buzzer-beater.🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sNnAGVb5oe — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 25, 2021

THAT’S WHAT HE SAID

Brad Stevens on his message to his team at halftime. “I thought we were guarding [the Hornets] like we were expecting to play against ourselves. Like we were going to hold it for an extra dribble, instead of, like, boom, boom, boom.”

Ouch.

Savage takedown from Stevens taking a shot at both the Celtics lackluster defense and stagnant offense all in one shot.