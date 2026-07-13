Celtics vs Hornets Summer League Reaction

The Celtics defeated the Hornets, 87-75, in their second Summer League matchup. They maintained their perfect record as rookie Dillon Mitchell starred with 24 points and 6 steals. Join Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, and A. Sherrod Blakely for instant analysis of the Celtics vs Hornets Summer League matchup in Las Vegas. Tune in for live reaction, stars of the game, and more!

0:00 – Intro

1:00 – Dillon Mitchell’s Breakout Game

7:50 – PrizePicks

10:00 – Could John Tonje Get a Two-Way Spot?

13:00 – What Will the Celtics Depth Chart Look Like?

16:00 – Noa on Dillon Mitchell

21:33 – Hugo Gonzalez’s Game

29:30 – Jordan Walsh on Jaylen Brown

34:08 – How Will the Celtics Look Post-Jaylen?

35:00 – Final Thoughts

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