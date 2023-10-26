Celtics vs Knicks Postgame Show

The Garden Report airs live after the Celtics season opener vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tune in the Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis as they share their takeaways from Boston’s first game of the season!!

SHOW TIMELINE:

0:00 Instant Reaction

10:00 Jaylen Talk

13:45 Kristaps Porzingis DROPS 30 in Celtics Debut

42:00 Celtics fought back 44:20 Joe Mazzulla rotations

47:00 Jayson Tatum scores 34 PTS in opener

59:20 Al Horford coming off bench 1:03:00 Josue joins

1:06:10 Bobby arrives! 1:07:00 Porzingis praise and Jaylen’s struggles

1:11:20 Jrue Holidays shows defensive presence 1:14:00 Bench issues 1:16:00 Luke minutes

1:19:00 Not a great game (final stretch lol)

This episode of the Garden Report is is brought to you by: Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! Because right now, when you bet on a Super Bowl Winner, you can GET BONUS BETS EVERY TIME THEY WIN IN THE REGULAR SEASON! 21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNS50 and use code CLNS50 for 50% off plus FREE SHIPPING!

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket.Especially since Garden Report listeners get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics