Celtics vs Knicks Round 2 Preview | Garden Report

The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell preview the Celtics second round playoff matchup vs the New York Knicks and discuss the news that Bill Chisholm will officially purchase the Boston Celtics within one week while Shams Charania noted a likely sell off this offseason involving Jrue Holiday and/or Kristaps Porzingis.

