Celtics vs Lakers, Bird vs Magic Rivalry + ‘Winning Time’

For the first time in years, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers both have a solid shot at winning a banner. With the tally tied up at 17 each, the stakes in this age-old rivalry are not small. Just in time to grease the wheels of that ancient enmity is a new season of HBO’s “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” chronicling the historic feud between the bi-coastal foes in the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson era.

And while it will be many months before we know if there’s a chance the two rivals will meet in the NBA Finals, the series should help keep us busy. Older fans revel in the days of Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale vs, Magic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper, and Norm Nixon. Younger Boston fans can learn what all the hubbub was about.

To that end, the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast reached out to the man who wrote the book on that era in the literal sense, Jeff Pearlman, the tome in question being “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s”. Pearlman joined us to talk all things Celtics-Lakers, how the book and then series came to be, and what he thinks of the series having had an eagle-eye view of its creation, even appearing in cameos with his family. Make sure you catch this Lab — and Winning Time’s second season while you’re at it.

Trending What to Know About Celtics Free Agent Targets TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels at @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

This episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED. Plus, all customers who bet $5 will get $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET from YouTube and YouTube TV. Now is the best time to join FanDuel! The app is easy to use and you can be on everything from spreads to player props and more! So, visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season with an offer you won’t wanna miss.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support.

Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded. Subscription renews; cancel anytime.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!