Celtics vs Magic Round 1 Preview | Garden Report

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and John Zannis go LIVE for a Garden Report Round 1 preview after the Magic defeat the Hawks in the play-in. The Celtics will host Orlando in Game 1 of the first round at TD Garden on Sunday.

TIMELINE:

0:00 – Playoffs are here

6:40 – Physical series vs Magic head

22:30 – Jaylen Brown update

47:31 – Game one preview

54:43 – Series expectations

56:57 – Magic offense struggles

58:50 – Celtics offense comparison

1:01:29 – Series prediction discussion

