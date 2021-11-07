Celtics vs Mavericks LIVE Postgame Show; Jaylen Brown Out for Boston

The Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Bobby Manning, John Zannis and A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE in Dallas break down the game.

The Celtics come in riding a two game winning streak after back to back wins in Florida against the Magic and a 95-78 blowout of the Heat.

The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown Saturday night with a hamstring issue that could sideline him a couple of weeks, new coach Ime Udoka said Saturday.

“He’s still getting assessed. We’ll know more [Sunday] about severity or length of time or whatever,” Udoka said after Boston’s morning shootaround. “Being cautious. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past. I think he’s had three (instances) or so over the last four years. So, it’s something that he’s dealt with before. But he’s also bounced back pretty quickly.

“They’re a little different with everybody and so, depending on the strain, the grade of the strain, it could be anywhere from a week to two weeks, depending on the person. So, he’s come back quickly in the past and we’ll know more when we find out the severity.”

The All-Star is the team’s leading scorer at 25.6 points a game, he’s shooting 39.7% on 3-pointers, and Boston is 17.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Celtics at Mavericks key injuries

Celtics

SF Jaylen Brown (hamstring) out

Mavericks

SG Reggie Bullock (face) questionable

(face) questionable PF Kristaps Porzingis (back) questionable

(back) questionable C Maxi Kleber (back) out

