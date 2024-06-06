Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 1: PrizePicks Predictions

Ladies and gentlemen: We made it. The NBA Finals are finally here. The Mavericks are in town to take on the Boston Celtics from the T.D. Garden for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my two PrizePicks for the contest:

🚨Game 1 TONIGHT! 🚨

Our PrizePicks picks of the night are in!

–

PrizePicks has a Jayson Tatum FREE SQUARE available till tipoff! – Jayson Tatum 0.5 PTS – MORE🔥 – Kyrie Irving 23.5 PTS – MORE🔥

–

SIGN UP: https://t.co/VghYBRk4ao

Use Code “CLNS” for a 100% match deposit bonus… pic.twitter.com/1sbDC3xKj7 — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) June 6, 2024

— Jayson Tatum MORE than 0.5 points

— Kyrie Irving MORE than 23.5 points

Thursday marks the beginning of both the Celtics and the Mavericks’ quest for their first title in over a decade. Boston since 2008, and Dallas since 2011.

The good news? PrizePicks has a FREE square available where you can take Jayson Tatum to score MORE than half a point. Spoiler alert: He’s scored zero points just once in his career, in a 6-minute effort against the Magic back in 2019.

But what should you pair it with? Well the villain is back in Kyrie Irving, and say what you will about the eight-time All-Star’s recent appearances in Boston, but he’s a DOG in the NBA Finals. In 13 career Finals games, Irving is averaging 27.7 points, and has scored less than 24 points just four times. I think he scores MORE than his PrizePicks total of 23.5.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high-stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Celtics and Boston sports news!