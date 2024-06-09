Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 2: PrizePicks Predictions

The 2024 NBA Finals are back Sunday night as, after taking a 1-0 series lead in Game 1, the Mavericks are back in Boston to take on the Celtics for an 8:00 p.m. EST tipoff.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my three PrizePicks for the contest:

— Jayson Tatum MORE than 41.5 points, rebounds, & assists

— Kyrie Irving LESS than 22.5 points

— Luka Doncic MORE than 9.5 rebounds

Hold on… who’s the Celtics’ best player?!

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made headlines on Saturday when he told the media that he thought Jaylen Brown is Boston’s best player.

Now don’t get me wrong, 7’s awesome. He’s a three-time all-star, the highest-paid player in the NBA, and just won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, but let’s not kid ourselves: this is Jayson Tatum’s team.

After a sub-par performance in game one where he scored just 16 points on 3 of 7 shooting, I’m banking on Sunday to be the Jayson Tatum game. I like him to tally MORE than 41.5 points, rebounds, and assists in Game 2.

For Dallas: I like two picks. First off, I was wrong about Kyrie. There’s something about playing in Boston that he still can’t get over, so I think he once again scores LESS than 22.5. Secondly, I like Luka to grab MORE than 9.5 rebounds — something he’s done in four out of his last five games.

