Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Game 5: PrizePicks Predictions

June 17, 2024.

The Celtics have a chance to secure Banner 18 TONIGHT at Boston’s T.D. Garden. The Mavericks are again in town, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my three PrizePicks for the contest:

🚨Game 5 TONIGHT! 🚨

— Jayson Tatum MORE than 27 points

— Jaylen Brown MORE than 24.5 points

— Derrick Lively LESS than 9 rebounds

Tonight is not going to be easy for the Celtics.

While they’re up 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the Mavericks have some momentum right now after their 38-point win on Friday. Luka was great, Kyrie was good. Boston was not.

Now, however, the C’s are back on their home floor and have a chance to claim banner 18 at the TD Garden on Monday night.

In their quest for a title, both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have had consistent series’ – with Brown averaging just over 20 points and Tatum averaging 20 on the dot.

While Finals MVP is likely the last thing on both of their minds, they each need a good Game 5 if they want to add that to their resume. I think both Jay’s play well, and score MORE than their PrizePicks point totals. 27+ for Tatum, and 24.5 plus for Brown.

For the Mavs, Derrick Lively shattered his rebound numbers during both games in Dallas with 13 and 12 respectively. Tonight’s number is 9, but think he actually grabs LESS than that in Boston – where he only tallied 5 and 7 in games 1 and 2.

