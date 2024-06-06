Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals Garden Report Predictions

The Celtics and Mavericks begin the NBA Finals tonight at 8:30 EST in Boston. The Garden Report gave their predictions in the week leading up the series about who will win the championship, with Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic both aiming for their first, and Boston trying to win for the first time since 2008.

The full series preview can be read here.

Bobby Manning: Celtics in 6

I won’t rule out a Mavericks series win. It’s difficult to imagine it happening in fewer than seven games, though, barring a massive Boston collapse. Even going seven games would require the Celtics losing three games over six during the next few weeks, something they haven’t done all season. Kristaps Porzingis’ health heavily dictated my position here, with a difficult seven-game series in store without him, a relative five-game breeze in the cards with him and some room for rust and him playing at less than 100% where I’ll settle — six games.

If Game 7 happens in Boston, a tight, nervous crowd and team could create an opportunity for the Mavs to steal the series. You can’t let it get there and I don’t think Boston will. I also don’t believe a Dallas team led by Luka Doncic playing at his highest level will go down easily. Criticism about the Celtics’ path to this point is valid. They’re seeing a fully-loaded, difficult opponent now.

John Zannis: Celtics in 5

First off, let’s dispel a silly narrative surrounding the Celtics.. And no, not the whole “do Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum like one another?” They don’t. KIDDING!!

Despite what the Celtics and many of their fans will have you believe, the team and its stars are NOT “disrespected.” Not any more so than any other team. Sure there are internet trolls, and bored TV analysts looking for a fresh hot take. When you’re at the top, as the Celtics have been all season, people naturally look for reasons to knock you down. It’s just how it goes.

No, instead, the Celtics are being viewed as they should. A historically good regular season team who – through no fault of their own – had an easy path through the East playoffs. A team that has come close in years past but never won on the biggest stage. Until Tatum and Brown lift this team to a title, there is justifiable reason to have some doubts.

But I don’t. Not anymore.

Sure it’s been a season of tough love from yours truly, borne mainly from sky high expectations this season mixed with a pinch of PTSD from failures of years past. But anyone who looks at this team and what they’ve done all season and how easily they’ve been able to do it – and sees anything other than a Champion is either being dishonest or seeing what they want to see.

The Celtics have been the best team in the NBA wire to wire and I see no reason why that changes once the Finals begin. Boston can counter everything Dallas does well. On defense, they can throw a lot of bodies at Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and offensively the Celtics have too many weapons and shooters for Dallas’ much improved D to keep up with.

Banner 18 comes home to Boston after Game 5. Respect follows.

Jimmy Toscano: Celtics in 5



Homer alert!!! Fool me once shame on me, fool me twice shame on the Celtics. A home school fool is what I am. But the Celtics have answered the bell on many occasions this year, and have had a close to perfect playoff run (yes we know it was a cupcake schedule). I spent all week trying to sell myself on the Mavs, but I just can’t. Sure, Luka and Kyrie are a two-headed monster. But so are Tatum and Brown. Give me the rest of this Celtics 3-7 lineup over the Mavs any day and twice on game days. Holiday is on a mission for a second ring. Tatum and Brown understand what is at stake.

Horford seems willing to leave it all on the line. Derrick White is Mr. Reliable and a calming presence out there during hectic times. And Kristaps Porzingis… well, let’s just say I’m holding my breath on that one. Can Boston win without him? Yes but not in five. I’m hoping he can give them enough to swing a couple games, even if it’s just barely. If that’s the case the Celtics should cruise. Have to give Dallas credit for being here but I think ultimately their lack of depth will be the difference. Am I underrating Washington and Lively? Maybe. But this will be an isolation style of play series. Lower scoring is what I expect overall. If Boston sells out on Luka I don’t think Dallas has enough. And I don’t think Dallas has that opportunity with a deeper Boston. OK, I’m ready to be hurt – let’s do this.

Josue Pavon: Celtics in 6

The Boston Celtics should win the NBA Finals. For the first time this postseason, they are entering a best-of-7 where the best player in the series isn’t on their side. But that’s a good thing.

This is a team effort. That’s when Boston is at its very best, and for stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it’s an opportunity to show Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavericks how to lead a championship team to the finish — a squad that could wind up being the best surrounding cast that both, respectively, have ever had. A championship Irving could have been a part of many moons ago before selecting what he assumed was an easier path in Brooklyn. So, it’s a poetic finish.

Also, having Al Horford, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday, all of whom are also on their second trip to the Finals, as reinforcements diminishes Dallas’ chances of winning four of seven games. Two of them are at the twilight of their respective careers but were in peak form to finish the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals, and the other is on the cusp of entering his prime as a two-time NBA All-Defensive Team guard.

Daniel Gafford and rookie Dereck Lively II are bright spots for the Mavs, but not enough to dim Holiday and White’s persistent two-way attack in transition and suffocating presence on defense. Mavs coach Jason Kidd will turn to either Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, or both in dire situations.

Add Kristaps Porzingis, pain-free or not, to the fold, and it’s an overwhelming matchup for Doncic, Irving, and the Mavs, especially if he makes it to the finish line. Either way, the Celtics win it in six.