Celtics vs Mavericks NBA Finals Preview From a Dallas Perspective w/ Mike Curtis

A. Sherrod Blakely welcomed Michael Curtis, the Dallas Mavericks beat writer for the Dallas Morning News to the BIG 3 NBA Podcast to preview the NBA Finals. They discussed Luka Doncic’s health and his contributions beyond the stats, emphasizing his attention to detail, which is crucial to the team’s success. They also talked briefly about Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington. Additionally, they covered Kyrie Irving’s reflections on his time in Boston, what to expect when he returns, and how he has evolved and grown since his stint with the Celtics.

