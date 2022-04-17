Tatum Game Winner Leads Celtics to 1-0 Series Lead Over Nets

The Celtics welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town for Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon LIVE from TD Garden as well as Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis as they break it all down!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!