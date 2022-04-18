Celtics Vs. Nets Predictions + Kevin Durant Talking Trash

Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon preview the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Nets, including an exciting take Max shares about Kyrie Irving.

Also, why Kevin Durant was talking trash before knowing he’d be playing Boston. We explain on the latest episode of The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.

