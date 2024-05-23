Pacers are an Easy Series for Celtics

In this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis open by discussing the Pacers and the unique challenge they might pose to Boston. They analyze the potential impact of Kristaps Porzingis playing or missing games in the series. The hosts also examine the blind spots of the coaches and how Game 2 often seems to be a stumbling block for Joe Mazzulla due to a lack of adjustments from Game 1. Additionally, they consider the Pacers’ feast-or-famine offense and their unpredictable defense, questioning how long they can last against a strong team like Boston.

