The Pacers Could be a Problem for the Celtics

Jeff Goodman, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay break down the biggest stories in the NBA as the Conference Finals kick off. The Celtics struggle to maintain their leads before finally taking Game 1 fro the Pacers in OT. Did the Celtics get this out of their system, or do these teams match up closer than we expected? That, and much more!

Timeline:

00:00 – Intro

00:37 – Celtics late-game issues

04:00 – Jayson Tatum

07:00 – Mazzulla’s decisions

09:50 – PrizePicks

10:50 – Pacers’ confidence

11:33 – Jrue Holiday

13:30 – Tatum / Pierce comp

15:23 – Pacers offense

19:30 – GameTime

21:13 – Celtics offense

25:07 – ECF lookahead

27:58 – WCF

32:30 – Pressure on C’s

