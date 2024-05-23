The Pacers Could be a Problem for the Celtics

Jeff Goodman, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay break down the biggest stories in the NBA as the Conference Finals kick off. The Celtics struggle to maintain their leads before finally taking Game 1 fro the Pacers in OT. Did the Celtics get this out of their system, or do these teams match up closer than we expected? That, and much more!
Timeline:
00:00 – Intro
00:37 – Celtics late-game issues
04:00 – Jayson Tatum
07:00 – Mazzulla’s decisions
09:50 – PrizePicks
10:50 – Pacers’ confidence
11:33 – Jrue Holiday
13:30 – Tatum / Pierce comp
15:23 – Pacers offense
19:30 – GameTime
21:13 – Celtics offense
25:07 – ECF lookahead
27:58 – WCF
32:30 – Pressure on C’s
