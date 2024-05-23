Celtics vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals continue on Thursday night at the T.D. Garden as the Pacers are back in town to take on the Celtics for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Celtics vs Pacers Game 2 🔥 🤑Jayson Tatum 30.5 PTS – MORE⬆️

🤑Myles Turner 25.5 PTS/REB/AST – MORE⬆️

— Jayson Tatum MORE than 30.5 points

— Myles Turner MORE than 25.5 points, rebounds, & assists

— Aaron Nesmith LESS than 1.5 3-pointers made

The Celtics were given quite the wake-up call in regulation on Tuesday, with forward Jayson Tatum missing several key shots that could have kept them in the game. However some fluke plays by Indiana gave Boston life, and they made the most of it in overtime sneaking away with a 133-128 win.

As for Tatum specifically, he found his groove in the final five minutes, scoring 10 points in overtime and finishing with 36 for the entire contest.

I think the Celtics star woke up, and will keep his solid play going into tonight. I like him to score MORE than his 30.5 number on PrizePicks.

Looking at the Pacers, Myles Turner scored 23 points on Tuesday while corralling 10 rebounds and dishing 4 assists, but his PrizePicks number for total points, rebounds, and assists for Thursday sits at just 25.5. I think he keeps making the most of Kristaps Porzingis’ continued absence, and shatters that number tonight.

Want a LESS pick? Former Celtic and current Pacer Aaron Nesmith has hit two three-pointers in just two of his last six games. I don’t think Thursday’s the night for it to happen again. Take LESS than 1.5.

