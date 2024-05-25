Celtics vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals is back on Saturday night as the Celtics are headed to Indiana to take on the Pacers in Game three.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my two PrizePicks for the contest:

🚨Game 3 TONIGHT! 🚨

Our PrizePicks picks of the night are in! – Jaylen Brown 26.5 pts – MORE🔥 – Pascal Siakam 23.5 pts – MORE🔥 You rocking with our picks?

–

Use Code “CLNS” for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $100.#celtics #pacers #nbaplayoffs

⚡️by @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/Yak0xQfCSu — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 25, 2024

— Jaylen Brown MORE than 26.5 points

— Pascal Siakam MORE than 23.5 points

Jaylen Brown is rolling right now.

The Celtics won Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals by SIXTEEN on Thursday night thanks to a 40-point performance from the All-NBA snub. They’re now up 2-0 on the series as it heads back to Indiana.

Brown averaged 28.4 points per game against the Pacers in the regular season, and is now pouring in an average of 33 over the conference finals first two games.

PrizePicks has his point total set at 26.5 for Saturday night. I like him to score MORE than that in Game three.

As for the Pacers, their star forward Tyrese Haliburton left Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury that’s been nagging him all season. His status for Saturday is in question – and even if he does play, he’s not going to be 100%.

This will leave Indiana leaning on their second option, Pascal Siakim. He scored 24 and 28 in Games One and Two, and with the offensive load now squarely on him, I think he scores MORE than his 23.5-point total on Saturday night.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high-stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Celtics and Boston sports news!