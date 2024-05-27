Celtics vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals continue, and could potentially end, on Monday night as the Celtics are back in Indiana to take on the Pacers for Game Four.

Want to get in on the action? Here are my two PrizePicks for the contest:

🚨Game 4 TONIGHT! 🚨

Our PrizePicks picks of the night are in! – Jayson Tatum 10 reb – MORE🔥 – T.J. McConnell 7 ast – LESS🔥 Use Code “CLNS” for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $100.#celtics #pacers #nbaplayoffs

⚡️by @PrizePicks pic.twitter.com/2ISlZ6FYYQ — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 27, 2024

— Jayson Tatum MORE than 10 points

— T.J. McConnell LESS than 7 assists

The Celtics have a chance to sweep the East tonight and go back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. In order to do so, they’ll be leaning on the likes on Jayson Tatum.

Tatum shined in Game Three, scoring 36 points on 12 of 23 shooting, while also corraling 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. Like it or not, the 26-year-old is a premier playoff performer and has a chance to add even more to his young legacy tonight in Indiana.

In the Celtics’ last four close-out wins dating back to last postseason, Tatum has grabbed 10+ rebounds in all four. His number tonight on PrizePicks? 10. I think he once again grabs MORE than that against the Pacers.

Speaking of the Pacers, sixth man T.J. McConnell saw an uptick in minutes in Game Three thanks to Tyrese Haliburton missing the contest due to hamstring injury, and tallied 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The 6’1” guard will likely be leaned upon yet again on Monday, but has also only notched more than seven assists once in his last eight games. I think he gets LESS than that tonight.

Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Football season may be over, but the action on the floor is heating up. Whether it’s Tournament Season or the fight for playoff homecourt, there’s no shortage of high-stakes basketball moments this time of year. Quick withdrawals, easy gameplay.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Celtics and Boston sports news!