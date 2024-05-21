Celtics vs. Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Prize Picks Predictions

The NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals are set to begin on Tuesday in Boston as the Celtics will welcome the Pacers to T.D. Garden for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

Jayson Tatum LESS than 29.5 PTS⬇️

— Jayson Tatum LESS than 29.5 points

— Tyrese Haliburton MORE than 19 points

Celtics star Jayson Tatum averaged 32.5 points against the Pacers in four games this regular season, so while it’d make sense for him to have a big night to start the series off, he’s also averaging just 20.5 points per game in Game 1’s so far this playoffs.

Prize Picks has Tatum’s point total at 29.5 — and although he’s Boston’s guy, I think he scores LESS than that number on Tuesday.

On the other side, Pacers leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton averaged just 15.8 points per game against the Celtics in the regular season. However after dragging Indiana to the Conference Finals with a 26-point performance against the Knicks on Sunday afternoon, I think he continues his hot stretch and scores MORE than his 19-point number on Prize Picks.

