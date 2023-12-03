Celtics vs Pacers IST Preview + Gary’s Conversation w/ Ref that Tossed Jayson Tatum

In this episode of “The Big 3 NBA Podcast,” hosts A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn, along with guest Josue Pavon from CLNS Media, dive into a lively discussion about the Celtics’ recent win over the Sixers. They also react to Jayson Tatum’s ejection from the game, and Gary shares insights from his conversation with referee Bill Kennedy. The conversation rounds off with a preview of the Celtics’ upcoming quarterfinal matchup against the Pacers in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

The Big 3 NBA Podcast with Gary, Sherrod & Kwani is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your go to podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

EPISODE TOPICS:

CELTICS VS PACERS IST PREVIEW

GARY TALKED TO BILL KENNEDY (REF WHO TOSSED TATUM)

CELTICS ROLL INTO IST FOLLOWING 125-119 WIN OVER PHILLY, JAYSON TATUM EJECTED

This episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast is brought to you by:

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

HelloFresh, America’s #1 Meal Kit! Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BIG3FREE and use CODE BIG3FREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life!

Indeed! Visit https://Indeed.com/ALIST to start hiring now! Indeed understands the importance of making every dollar count when growing your business. That’s why you only pay for quality applications that match your must-have job requirements with Indeed. If you need to hire, you need Indeed.