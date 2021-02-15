Celtics vs Pistons Post Game Show

The Celtics lost 108-102 and trailed throughout vs the Pistons in perhaps their worst loss of the season, falling to 13-12. Saddiq Bey, available to Boston at No. 14, hit all 7 of his three pointers to make NBA history and score 30 points as Aaron Nesmith sat for Boston again. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 60% of the Celtics’ points and led a late charge, but Bey hit a three with 38 seconds left as the C’s got within one possession.
