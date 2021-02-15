Celtics vs Pistons Post Game Show

Saddiq Bey hit all seven threes after the Celtics passed on him and the Pistons beat Boston for the second time in three games.

The Celtics lost 108-102 and trailed throughout vs the Pistons in perhaps their worst loss of the season, falling to 13-12. Saddiq Bey, available to Boston at No. 14, hit all 7 of his three pointers to make NBA history and score 30 points as Aaron Nesmith sat for Boston again. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 60% of the Celtics’ points and led a late charge, but Bey hit a three with 38 seconds left as the C’s got within one possession.

