Celtics vs. Warriors 2.0 is Most Likely 2023 NBA Finals Matchup According to Oddsmakers

The Celtics are 3-1 to start their 2022 campaign, and already look ready to make it back to the NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum is playing A+ basketball early, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart continue to be the perfect role players in a fine-tuned system, and head coach Joe Mazzulla has been more than a viable replacement for Ime Udoka.

Another team that looks poised to get back to the Finals is the Golden State Warriors. Despite their 2-2 record, they have an All-Time great in Stephen Curry, a top-tier head coach in Steve Kerr, and just the right amount of drama surrounding Draymond Green to motivate the entire franchise moving forward.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag also seem to think that both of these teams again look ready to battle for NBA supremacy. According to the sportsbook, Celtics vs. Warriors is the most likely 2023 Finals matchup:

2023 NBA Finals Exact Matchup

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors +1600

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers +1700

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors +1750

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers +1900

Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors +2100

Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers +2200

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns +2600

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors +2600

Either Boston or Golden State are in four out of BetOnline’s five most likely Finals matchups, and both feel like prime candidates to do so.

Like I said above, Jayson Tatum is playing A+ basketball already this season. On a per-game basis, he’s averaging 32.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, and is turning the ball over less than two times per game. Before the season, I cited Four Reasons Why Tatum Will Win MVP – the reasons being: his age, his rebounds and assists continuing to go up, the Celtics improved supporting cast, and the fact that he’s the unquestioned best player on a top three NBA team.

All four of these ring true through the first four games. There’s certainly a long way to go, but I like the path the Celtics have put themselves on so far.

