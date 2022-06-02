Subscribe
The Garden Report

Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals Preview and Predictions

CLNS Media

The Celtics will play the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals starting Thursday night. Join the Garden Report crew as they give their predictions for the 2022 NBA Finals.

