Celtics vs Warriors NBA Finals Preview

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA finals after defeating the the Miami Heat 100-96 on Sunday night to earn their first NBA Finals berth in 10 years.

The Celtics will play the Western Conference Champion Golden State Warriors starting on Thursday. Bobby Manning previews the 2022 NBA Finals LIVE from FTX Arena in Miami.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/PLAYOFFS16 and use code PLAYOFFS16 for up to 16 free meals AND 3 free gifts!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs