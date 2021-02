The Celtics hit rock bottom with two uncompetitive losses in a row to the worst two teams in the east.

The Garden Report crew breaks down the Celtics Wizards Sunday matinee.

Live reaction after Celtics lose to the Wizards and Bradley Beal dominates Jayson Tatum. Boston has lost two straight to two of the worst three teams in the NBA and is now 13-13. Is it panic time? Josue Pavon, Nick Gelso, John Zannis and Jimmy Toscano host the Celtics Post Game Show.