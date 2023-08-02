Celtics Waive Justin Champagnie Before Contract Guarantee

The Celtics waived Justin Champagnie before his $50,000 guarantee date on Tuesday, taking his $2 million contract off the books before training camp, where he would’ve competed for likely one roster spot. Boston signed Champagnie late last season before the playoffs, playing him in rest games late in the schedule before he appeared in Summer League, shooting 39% from the field and 30% from three.

Bobby Manning reacts to the news and why the Celtics might’ve opted out of letting Champagnie compete in camp.