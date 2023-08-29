Celtics Wanted Kristaps Porzingis to Return to Boston to Rehab Injury

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis stayed with Team Latvia despite being ruled out for the FIBA World Cup. Boston wanted Porzingis to return to the team facility to rehab his foot injury, but gave him permission to stay in Asia after he asked to stay. Porzingis told Sporta Zinas that he expects to be ready for the NBA season and blamed inflammation for knocking him out of the World Cup. Latvian head coach Luca Banchi told Basket News he was frustrated after hope remained within days of the tournament of Porzingis playing.

Bobby Manning reacts to Porzingis staying at the World Cup and Latvia advancing to the second group stage with a win over France.