Celtics, Will Barton Have Mutual Interest

Per Keith Smith of Celticsblog, the Boston Celtics and current Washington WIzards wing Will Barton have mutual interest as the NBA approaches the trade deadline. Barton, 32, played his last 7 season with the Denver Nuggets before being traded with Monte Morris to Washington for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Now, Barton has been linked to the Celtics if he’s bought out by the Wizards; he has one year, $14.37 Million remaining on his contract.

Join The Vitamin C’s as Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils give their thoughts on Will Barton, and what he could provide for the Celtics.

