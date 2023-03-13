Celtics Will Need Grant Williams

Dan Greenberg covers the Celtics for Barstool Sports. Dan joins Evan to talk about the Celtics win over the Hawks, the importance of Al Horford and Derrick White, and what the hell is Grant Williams doing? Twitter: @StoolGreenie



TIMESTAMPS:

4:05 Hawks vs Celtics is a bad matchup

13:03 C’s offense only works if they shoot a lot of 3’s

21:00 Celtics need to finish games with rebounding

26:13 Celtics are going to need Grant Williams

43:22 Derrick White’s much more confident this year

