Celtics Will Sign Jaylen Brown, Drama in Philly

Welcome to episode 137 of the A List Podcast with A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis. In this episode, Sherrod, Gary and Kwani talk “Barbie” release, Jaylen Brown’s deal and the delay in the Celtics negotiations as he travels to the NBPA’s event in Spain. The A List also talks about the James Harden and Dame Lillard trade situations, and the rumblings following Joel Embiid’s comments about his future in Philly.

0:00 Intro/Barbie Talk

2:10 Jaylen Brown Supermax Extension Talks on Hold; Are We Concerned?

3:30 NBPA Trip Is For Business/Working Out in Spain, Chance for Brown to Improve

4:45 Celtics Need Some Good News Right Now

7:00 Sherrod Thinks Deal Will Get Done, But it Won’t Be Smooth or Easy

10:00 Should Jaylen Brown’s Value Off The Court Should Factor Into His Contract?

16:00 New CBA Is About Players Being More Like Partners, More Opportunities

17:45 Gary: Get The Brown Deal Done Before August and Get It Out of The News Cycle

18:00 Tatum Links Up With Drake During Concert at TD Garden

21:45 Talking James Harden to the Clippers Rumors

26:30 What Would Clippers Give Up For Harden

? 27:00 Gary Rants About James Harden

31:15 Joel Embiid’s Comments On Winning a Championship; Will He Want Out of Philly Next?

39:00 Talking Steph Curry’s Movie “Underrated”

43:30 Gary Talks Wilt Chamberlain Documentary

47:45 Outro

