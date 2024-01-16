Celtics win 8th straight over Raptors on MLK Day

Tune in to The Garden Report live after the Celtics’ game against the Raptors for the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide detailed insights and analysis on Boston’s performance in their game against the Raptors in Toronto. In this matchup, Jayson Tatum contributed 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday added eight of his season-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Celtics to a 105-96 victory over the Raptors on Monday night. This win marks Boston’s eighth consecutive victory over Toronto.

Watch the Garden Report on YouTube streaming LIVE immediately after each Celtics game: https://youtube.com/live/6-VZIj3WyC8

SHOW TIMELINE:

0:00 Instant Reaction

21:30 Al Horford talk

27:15 Get Free Breakfast for LIFE at Hello Fresh!

34:00 Celtics moving forward from Ime Udoka

38:00 Jayson Tatum has good game despite low scoring total

41:50 Derrick White, tweaked ankle vs Toronto

51:15 Gallinari Buy Out?

55:45 Oshae + Trade Talk

