Celtics win double-overtime thriller in Brooklyn | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

Clutch play from the Celtics down the stretch forced two overtime periods against the Nets in Brooklyn. The C’s were up by 10 with 3:06 to go in the 4th-quarter, but a late rally from Brooklyn forced overtime. Boston looked dead and buried in OT, but some crafty plays, including a game-tying three from Hugo Gonzalez, forced double-OT. From there, the C’s did just enough to leave Brooklyn with a 130-126 win.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Nets to break it all down.
⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Instant reaction with Jimmy and Sherrod
24:00 Jaylen Brown’s MVP case
27:22 Joe Mazzulla postgame interview
35:37 Sam Hauser’s impressive month continues
38:10 PrizePicks
40:09 Hugo Gonzalez and Amari Williams postgame interviews
46:14 Reaction to Hugo and Amari’s performances
51:46 Bobby Manning joins, what went wrong in the 4th
57:00 Joe Mazzulla’s coaching + contributions from the youngsters
01:07:34 Report: Celtics want a ‘big-time’ center
01:12:20 Noa Dalzell joins
01:25:16 Jaylen Brown postgame interview
01:30:46 Reaction
01:38:30 Credit cake!
