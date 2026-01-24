Celtics win double-overtime thriller in Brooklyn | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

Clutch play from the Celtics down the stretch forced two overtime periods against the Nets in Brooklyn. The C’s were up by 10 with 3:06 to go in the 4th-quarter, but a late rally from Brooklyn forced overtime. Boston looked dead and buried in OT, but some crafty plays, including a game-tying three from Hugo Gonzalez, forced double-OT. From there, the C’s did just enough to leave Brooklyn with a 130-126 win.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Jimmy Toscano, Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Nets to break it all down.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Instant reaction with Jimmy and Sherrod

24:00 Jaylen Brown’s MVP case

27:22 Joe Mazzulla postgame interview

35:37 Sam Hauser’s impressive month continues

38:10 PrizePicks

40:09 Hugo Gonzalez and Amari Williams postgame interviews

46:14 Reaction to Hugo and Amari’s performances

51:46 Bobby Manning joins, what went wrong in the 4th

57:00 Joe Mazzulla’s coaching + contributions from the youngsters

01:07:34 Report: Celtics want a ‘big-time’ center

01:12:20 Noa Dalzell joins

01:25:16 Jaylen Brown postgame interview

01:30:46 Reaction

01:38:30 Credit cake!

