Celtics Win Fourth Straight Over Pistons

The Celtics returned home to TD Garden to host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Boston was eyeing their fourth straight win, and they did so in convincing fashion over a young Detroit team. The Celtics offense got clicking, picked up steam, and never looked back as Boston cruised to a 128-112 victory over Detroit.

Both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points or more, and Sam Hauser set another career high in points with 24, as the sharpshooting wing continues to further push is argument for a larger role as part of the Celtics rotations. Marcus Smart logged 11 assists, making this the third straight game where Smart has dished out at least ten assists. Through their first 11 games, Boston stands with a record of 8-3, and that’s without defensive centerpiece Robert Williams.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

