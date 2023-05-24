Celtics Win Game 4 116-99, Keep Season Alive

It took three and a half games, but the Boston Celtics finally showed up to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 116-99, scoring their first win of the series. Boston looked completely checked out two nights ago, but their renewed intensity on both ends of the floor had them in the driver’s seat for the entire second half. They’ve officially extended their season by at least another game, and still trail the Heat three games to one.

The Celtics’ effort has been called into question all series long, and for good reason. Tonight though, they showed signs of life thanks to their two stars. After an inconsistent first half, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown came out with a purpose, kickstarting a 16-0 run in the 3rd quarter that Boston out in front for the rest of the night. Then, in the 4th quarter, Tatum finally took over, shooting 5-7 after not hitting a 4th quarter FG in the first three games.

Tatum ended with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Brown had 17 points and 2 steals. Grant Williams, receiving some more meaningful minutes tonight, also had a great night with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 huge block on Jimmy Butler.

Miami played their brand of hard-nosed basketball, but their offense went ice cold out of the half. They finished the second half shooting 35% from the field and just 3-16 from three. After punishing the Celtics night after night, they finally looked like the ones on their heels, unable to answer the Celtics’ offensive attack.

Jimmy Butler had 29 points, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent had good stretches, but as a whole, the Heat just didn’t get the collective offense they’ve had this whole series.

Before tonight’s game, the message out of the Celtics’ locker room was “Don’t let us get one.” Now that they got one — and convincingly so — we’ll see if they can do something no team in NBA history has done before.

Game 5 is back at TD Garden on Thursday.