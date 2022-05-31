Celtics Win Game 7 and Make the NBA Finals

MIAMI — The Celtics beat the Heat 100-96 and bounced back from their Game 6 loss to win a second Game 7 and reach the NBA Finals, their first since 2010. Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and won the east finals MVP with a strong closing effort. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart both cleaned up Boston’s turnover issues and hit key baskets inside. Jimmy Butler led a final-second comeback after a dominant defensive start to the fourth quarter, but took a last-second three that could’ve won the game with 10 seconds left that missed.

Bobby Manning recaps a chaotic final game to a hectic series between two great defenses live in Miami.