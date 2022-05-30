Celtics win Game 7, first look at Warriors Finals matchup

Brian Robb and Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston breaks down a dramatic Celtics’ win in Game 7, analyze the heroes and what ifs and take a first look at the NBA Finals showdown between the Warriors and Celtics.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Celtics fans, we know the NBA playoffs can have you stressed out! So checkout the Calm app! For listeners of the show, Calm is offering an exclusive offer of 40% off a Calm Premium subscription at https://CALM.COM/garden!