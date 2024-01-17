Celtics Wins vs Rockets & Raptors + Welcoming Wemby & Jokic to Boston

In the latest “The Big 3 NBA Podcast,” hosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis discuss key Celtics moments: their win over the Rockets, highlighting Ime Udoka’s return to Boston, and a strong 105-96 victory against the Raptors. They analyze Joe Mazzulla’s remarks on Sam Hauser’s defensive perceptions and Derrick White’s recent shooting slump. The episode also previews the excitement for Victor Wembanyama’s TD Garden debut and looks ahead to the Celtics’ upcoming clash with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

