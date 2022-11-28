The Celtics continue their homestand with a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. In what was suspected to be a maintenance day, Celtics star Jayson Tatum was listed as out with a left ankle sprain as Boston went into Sunday’s matchup against the Wiz. Washington was also shorthanded, with both Kyle Kuzma and Rui Hachimura out of the lineup. Boston continued their homestand with anoth3er dominant performance, and beat the Wizards 130-121 for their third straight win.

With the victory over Washington, the Celtics have now moved to 16-4 on the season, and command 1st place in the Eastern Conference. Without his running mate Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown led the charge for the Celtics, pacing the team in scoring with 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field as Boston cruised to the finish line.

